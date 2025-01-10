Tom Wernigg, Jeanne Khuns

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Tom Wernigg hails from the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas in Grass Valley, California. While visiting his mom in Masison, he has decided to record his sixth CD of original material here. With local musicians, the new record will range from stripped down folk songs to jazzy arrangements to straight-up Americana. He'll bring a mix of thoughtful, quirky and wry songs to the Hog accompanied by his guitar playing. More info at his website

Jeanne Kuhns is a Door County singer/songwriter. She started the Woodwalk Concert Series in Egg Harbor and booked and hosted it for 12 years, while also performing around the Midwest. She is known for her sensitive, lyrically-driven songs inspired by nature and stories every person has to tell. Her strong voice, capable of lovely honeyed altos, sliding into clear, high notes carries her lyrics with a dreamlike quality. She accompanies herself on guitar. More info at her website