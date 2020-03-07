press release: Images of the Northwoods

Artist statement: Several years ago we acquired a rustic cabin on a small island in northern Wisconsin near Hayward. Most of the pictures in this exhibit are taken from the island. I have been attracted to the Northwoods for many years, growing up in Colorado and living in Michigan for seven years and Wisconsin for 43. We did many canoe camping trips in the wilderness areas of northern Ontario and in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota. Of special interest has been trying to photograph wildlife in their natural setting. Even though our island is only 5 acres, there’s a surprising number of wildlife that we’ve been able to observe. A resident pair of bald eagles, loons as well as turtles and other birdlife provide a constant source of interest. In addition, we have at least caught glimpses or seen signs of foxes, porcupine, otter, and beaver.

Opening reception on Thursday, March 5, 2020; exhibit to run from March 1 to April 28, 2020, at PhotoMidwest, 700 Rayovac Drive, Suite 212, Madison.