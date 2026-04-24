media release: Middleton Players Theatre, for the first time ever, will present two musicals in repertory this summer: Ordinary Days (Adam Gwon), and Tomfoolery (Tom Lehrer).

Ordinary Days has captivated audiences with its themes of human connection and finding meaning. Taking place in New York City, this charming chamber musical follows four individuals as their lives intersect in unexpected ways. Emma Nelson (Lucinda, Into the Woods) and MPT newcomer Benjamin Thom play Deb and Warren, respectively, who find common ground as they yearn to find fulfillment in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Sheridan Hearn (Cosette, Les Miserables) returns to the MPT stage as Claire, a woman struggling to allow herself to move forward with her patient and romantic partner, Jason—played by familiar face Zak Wolff (Princeton, Avenue Q; Jack, Into the Woods; Charlie, Merrily We Roll Along).

Tomfoolery is a satirical musical revue, featuring songs by the clever and discerning Tom Lehrer. With uncanny relevance to today’s world events, Lehrer attacks a wide range of topics with self-aware levity and wit. “Poisoning Pigeons in the Park,” “The Old Dope Peddler,” and “The Vatican Rag” are just a few of the song titles to whet your sense of humor. In the sardonic and sarcastic run, audiences will be cackling uproariously from start to finish. This ensemble cast is made up of new and returning faces to MPT: Danielle Bullock (Rapunzel, Into the Woods); Alex Cook, Ben Johnson, Joshua Schiffman (Merrily We Roll Along); and Meghan Stecker (Into the Woods).

Veteran actor Kate Jajewski will make her MPT directorial debut and choreograph both productions, with Artistic Director Thomas Kasdorf providing music direction and piano accompaniment, and Alissa Berman as Stage Manager.

Performances will take place in the Middleton Performing Arts Center’s Black Box Theatre, 2100 Bristol St.Middleton, WI 53562

Performance Dates:

Tomfoolery

July 10, 2026: 7:30 p.m.; July 11, 2026: 7:30 p.m.; July 18, 2026: 2:00 p.m.; July 19, 2026: 2:00 p.m.

Ordinary Days

July 11, 2026: 2:00 p.m.; July 12, 2026: 2:00 p.m.; July 17, 2026: 7:30 p.m.; July 18, 2026: 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are as follows: Season ticket pricing is available for a limited time, and includes one ticket to each of our four shows this summer.

Adult: $35.00 / Adult Season tickets: $126.00Senior: $25.00 /Senior Season tickets: $90.00

Student/Youth: $20.00 / Student/Youth Season tickets not offered at this time.Bulk discounts (10+ tickets): Contact ticket sales for information.

Contact Information:E-mail: Ticketing@middletonplayers.comWebsite: www.MiddletonPlayers.comAddress: P.O. Box 620803Middleton, WI 53562

Middleton Players was founded in 1991 and has produced over 60 musicals and plays in its history. MPT has previously collaborated with the Middleton Community Orchestra, as well as Four Seasons Theatre. MPT’s 2026 season will close with Kander and Ebb’s hit musical, Cabaret (1998 version).