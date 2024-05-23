media release: Recently selected as a “New Face” at the world-renowned Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, Tommy Brennan is one of the fastest rising stars in comedy today. Originally a Chicago comic, Tommy is now based out of Los Angeles, while touring the country playing prestigious clubs like Zanies, Comedy on State, Caroline’s on Broadway, and more. He regularly opens for both Kelsey Cook and Becky Robinson, and was lucky enough to work with the late, great Louie Anderson as well.

Along with his standup, you may know Tommy from the popular web series and podcast Roommates-In-Law, which he created with fellow comic Tim Smith. The series has gained a cult following online and amassed over 1 million views.

Tommy’s never-grow-up demeanor and midwestern nature will have you re-telling his jokes at the dinner table while thinking “Was he really funny or did I just see a potential son in him?”