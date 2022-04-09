Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Tinsley Ellis

× Expand Kathleen Harrison Tommy Castro & the Painkillers

(2019 pick) In their collective decades as musicians, the artistry of Tommy Castro (pictured, with his band, The Painkillers) and Tinsley Ellis has been proven time and time again. Across Castro’s 15 albums he has become an ace of many genres, having the range to excel at soul, the blues and everything in between. Ellis has been more singularly dedicated to the blues, and is widely known as one of the genre’s best guitarists. These Alligator Records artists will likely blow the roof off the historic Opera House.