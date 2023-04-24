media release: There There is a work of fiction. While a novel can help us to better understand culture, history, politics, and identity, no

single piece of literature can bear the burden of representing an entire nation, culture, or people. As Tommy Orange

makes clear through the twelve different “Urban Indian” perspectives that comprise There There, Native Americans are

not a monolith. In the area now known as the United States, there exist 574 federally recognized Native tribes (and many

more unrecognized tribes), with differing languages, traditions, religious and spiritual beliefs, and ways of life.

There There in Wisconsin, an initiative of the Center for the Humanities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is additionally supported by the UW-Madison Libraries; the Evjue Foundation; the Wisconsin Book Festival; the Anonymous Fund of the University of Wisconsin-Madison; and the Departments of American Indian Studies, History, and English and Creative Writing.