Tommy Prine, Jordan Smart

media release: “I think there’s something special about what you don’t know,” sings Tommy Prine in the opening lines of his new single, “Mirror and a Kitchen Sink.” The rest of the song’s off-the-wall lyrics might seem vague on initial listen, but to Prine, they’re all self-written dialog played out in his head—at least the funny bits worthy of becoming a song. “I tend to create fake scenarios and people to argue with,” he says. “So this song is an example of some of the scenarios or witty remarks that I would make in an argument…that will likely never happen.” Prine’s way of observing his life and the world around him is what makes his songs universal, perhaps the only characteristic his music shares with that of his late father, John Prine. “It was the first song I wrote after my dad had passed,” he says. “And part of me thinks he had a hand in it somehow.”

The production of “Mirror and a Kitchen Sink” is another story altogether. Prine’s upcoming album This Far South—out June 23rd via Thirty Tigers—is largely acoustic guitar driven; though influenced by everything from southern hip hop to his mother’s homeland of Ireland. “Mirror and a Kitchen Sink,” however, got an upbeat, punky spin, no doubt with the help of Prine’s producers Ruston Kelly and Gena Johnson. The acoustic guitar is there, but it’s held up by a driving, fuzzy bass pattern and rollicking drums, and the whole thing clocks in at just over two and a half minutes. When it’s all said and done, “Mirror and a Kitchen Sink” feels like the perfect execution of “How do we get this idea across?”; an argumentative fever dream, laid perfectly into song by Prine and onto tape by Kelly and Johnson.

Fans can hear “Mirror and a Kitchen Sink” now and pre-order or pre-save This Far South ahead of its June 23 release right here.

Today, in addition to the release of his new single, Prine announced his 2023 This Far South Tour. The headlining run finds Prine hitting every corner of the U.S. of A. with help of supporting act Jordan Smart. July and August will see Prine in the south and Midwest, and after a break for festival season, the tour will resume along the west coast in October and the northeast in November. Tickets for the This Far South Tour will go on sale May 4th at 10 am eastern. Prine’s fanclub pre-sale begins May 2nd. All tour dates can be found below or at tommyprine.com/tour.