SOLD OUT: Tommy Stinson with English Teeth, Karla Rose

from the KHoRM newsletter: June 21, 6 pm (doors at 5) Tommy Stinson & Friends, tickets here- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tommy-stinson-friends-at-kikis-house-of-righteous-music-tickets-1985613420191

You're going to need a program for this show. Karla Rose will open, then Tommy plays solo, followed by Tommy and Karla as a duo, and finally Tommy rocks out with Austin band the English Teeth. That's entertainment.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for most shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.