Ton Johnson, Adam McShane, Allie Lindsay, Jason Punswick, Cochise Cooley, Mike Jonjak, Deon Green

press release: Green-Lit Comedy is a monthly comedy showcase at the always lovely Robinia Courtyard.

Produced by Jake Snell and hosted by Deon Green, this show is sure to live up to the hype of being both lit and Deon-Green-based.

The first show happened during the Madison Comedy Week festival, and was moved inside due to the rain. Little did we know, Jardin was gonna be poppin'!

It was such a great show we had to keep it going. Weather permitting, we'll be out in the courtyard. The show will continue at Jardin during the winter months!

We've got a fantastic lineup of comics for you this month:

Headliner Ton Johnson!

Host Deon Green

and local comics:

Adam McShane

Allie Lindsay

Jason Punswick

Craig Smith aka Cochise Cooley

and Mike Jonjak!

Music by Jake Snell!

Show pops off at 9pm sharp and is only $5, which is definitely the most fun you can have for that cheap! DJ's spinning the rest of the night after the show, so come hang!