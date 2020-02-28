press release: Join editor-in-chief Scott Gordon and other Tone Madison folks at The Social Justice Center's Mutual Aid Workspace to share your concerns and questions about arts and culture in Madison, or just cheer on a battered laptop in thrilling acts of content creation.

We'd also love to hear your ideas and your feedback on how we can do better. This is unstructured time for our readers and our community, so stop in whenever you please. After things wrap up, we may head over to a happy hour nearby.

Look out for more Tone Madison office hours around town later this year.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2578030472442095