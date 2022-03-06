media release: Andy and Edwin Mathis White are the duo known as Tonstartssbandht. They began in August of 2007 in their hometown of Orlando, Florida. Soon after, Andy and Edwin moved to their new respective homes in Montreal and New York City. In these two cities Tonstartssbandht continued under the restraint of solo writing, recording, and e-mailed collaboration. This method of songwriting and exchange was carried through on their three self-released 2009 albums. The duo spent the pandemic writing new material after a touring hiatus and are issuing a new LP in the fall of 2021 alongside a full North American Tour.