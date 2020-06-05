ONLINE: Tony Barba, Devin Drobka, Michael Rossetto, Johannes Wallmann, John Christensen, Joshua Catania

× Expand 7th Sense Media Tony Barba

press release: The third installment of Shifting Paradigm's Zoom "House Concert" series, this time featuring solo sets by SIX artists from the Madison/Milwaukee areas. Saxophonist Tony Barba, drummer Devin Drobka, multi-instrumentalist Michael Rossetto, pianist Johannes Wallmann, bassist John Christensen and pianist Joshua Catania will each play 20-25 minute solo sets from their homes to yours.

Admission is $20 per "household/device" but with six performers, we are encouraging those who are able to pay more if they can. Proceeds go to the performers and help to alleviate the loss of so many gigs for all of these musicians.

Our first two Quarantine Qoncerts featuring Twin Cities and Chicago artists were great successes, with terrific feedback from both the performers and attendees. We are using Zoom to allow the audience to feel more a part of an event than other live streaming platforms allow, in part because we are unmuting the audience between songs so that the performers and fellow audience members can hear applause and the sound of other humans in the "room" with them.

We are limiting the audience to 80. When you purchase your ticket, that is for one device only. If you would like to buy a ticket for someone else, please make a second purchase and include a note with that person's name so we can put them on the list. All attendees will receive an email invitation on the afternoon of the concert. If you have not received the invite email by 4p on June 5, please email us directly at shiftingparadigmrecords at gmail dot com