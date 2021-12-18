× Expand Skylar Nahn Tony Barba

media release: BlueStem Jazz and Audio for the Arts are teaming up to present a special performance from the Tony Barba Trio which will perform selections from their newest release, Blue Plate Special, and a set of new compositions written specifically for this concert.

Tony Barba-tenor saxophone; John Christensen-upright bass; Devin Drobka-drums & trigger pad.

Tony Barba is a saxophonist/educator/producer whose career has spanned twenty-five years. Originally hailing from Acton, MA and previously living in NYC and Chicago, Tony has called Madison home since 2013. He has performed, taught, and toured professionally all over the world. A long-standing member of the globetrotting Youngblood Brass Band, Tony has also performed/recorded with such notable and diverse artists as Makaya McCraven, Bon Iver, David Murray, Josh Ritter, the Mountain Goats, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, and The Temptations. He is currently a member of the Johannes Wallman Quartet, Golpe Tierra, Immigre, Bad Philosopher, and the Paul Dietrich Jazz Orchestra. In 2020, Barba released the acclaimed album Blood Moon (Shifting Paradigm Records) for his quartet featuring Matt Gold on guitar, John Christensen on bass and Devin Drobka on drums. Blue Plate Special, which was recorded at Audio for the Arts and also features Christensen and Drobka, was released in September of 2021. In addition to performing, Barba maintains a private teaching studio and is the jazz band director at James Madison Memorial High School.

$15 Cover

www.tonybarba.com

https://www.facebook.com/ events/415331146865429

https://audioforthearts.com

https://bluestemjazz.org

Grab the new album, Blue Plate Special here: https://tonybarba. bandcamp.com/