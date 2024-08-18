× Expand courtesy Tony Brown A close-up of Tony Brown. Tony Brown

media release: Tony Brown lived in Madison for three decades and is a legend to the Madison music scene. His album Prisoners In Paradise is ranked in "The Top 25 Madison Pop Albums of All Time." Tony was one of the originators of reggae music in Madison and 18 states of Middle America. Tony Brown is a celebrated music industry professional of legendary standing. Tony has performed over 250 major concerts in Europe, Canada, Jamaica, Africa, North and South America and Central America and throughout the USA. This performance will be the first "LIVE" performance for Tony in the Gamma Ray Bar. It will be a SOLO performance date consisting of mostly original songs and additional original versions of other people songs. Tony has been blessed with many awards for his music, performances and arrangements.