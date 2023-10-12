Tony Brown, Roots Renegades, Kevin Burt & Big Machine, Sthorm N' Miller

7:30 pm, 10/12-13. $25 ($16 adv.).

media release: Tony Brown is a Santa Fe based musician and artist who spent many years living and gigging in Madison. His long musical history has seen him play along with many legends of music, blues legend Taj Mahal being his favorite, Bob Marley being the most famous. He opened for Marley in the late 1970s and played in Italian soccer stadiums with over 100,000 cheering fans. Things are little quieter now for Brown, who grew up in Waterloo, IA and is an Iowa Music Hall of Fame member. Playing and living around the world, and across the U.S., Brown has found himself in Belize, Costa Rica and back in Iowa before moving to New Mexico. Expect a bevy of Madison guests to join him on stage during his two night Bur Oak residency.

Kevin Burt & Big Machine: 2019 Blues Music Award nominee and International Blues Challenge winner in three categories Kevin Burt is a musician (vocals, harmonica, and guitar) whose smooth, warm vocal presentation and humor audiences of all ages seem to enjoy. Two of Kevin’s primary influences are Bill Withers and Aaron Neville and he has the ability to build a great rapport with the audience with his soul-inspired presentation and natural stage presence.