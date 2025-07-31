× Expand Pete Olsen The six members of Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band. Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band: (left to right): Arno Gonzalez, Dave Stoler, Anders Svanoe, TC, Henry Boehm, Louka Patenaude.

media release: Thurs July 31, 5:30 – 8 pm -- Event to support the Community Immigration Law Center. Cardinal Bar, 418 E. Wilson. Music by Tony Castañeda. Program at 6:30. Free hors d'oeuvres.

Every day we hear news about this administration disappearing people they call criminals and terrorists. But the majority of them are hard working folks just living and supporting their families; they are an integral part of our shared economy, our culture and our progress. This use of violence mirrors what happens internationally in places like Gaza and allows the militarization of our communities. None of us should be surprised about the expansion of these tactics to ever more sections of our population.

Why support Madison's Community Immigration Law Center (CILC)? Dane County/Madison was one of the first communities to join the SAFE Communities Network through the lawyers at CILC. CILC has successfully represented hundreds of people in immigration courts. Fifty-six percent of detained clients were released from detention and 64% of cases have achieved a successful outcome in court. This is compared to the 3% national success rate for unrepresented detained people. It costs $5,000 to represent one family in Immigration Court.

CILC's website- https://www. cilcmadison.org/

To donate to TILC: https://www.cilcmadison. org/donate

warabolition@gmail.com