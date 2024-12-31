Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band

Esquire Club 1025 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Let the countdown begin! Join us for our New Year’s bash with The Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band!

There's no better way to start 2025 than with great music, friends, and a lot of fun!

FREE Champagne toast at midnight!

Our kitchen will also be open late.

Get your squad ready and let’s make unforgettable memories together - with an epic night filled with good vibes and non-stop fun!

See you there!

608-249-0193
