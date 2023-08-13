Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, Lesser Lakes Trio

× Expand Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band

media release: The 8th annual Lake Edge Lutheran Jazz Concert is set for Sunday, Aug. 13, from 5-8 p.m. in the Lake Edge parking lot, 4032 Monona Drive in Madison.

Opening at 5 p.m. will be Lesser Lakes Trio, a contemporary jazz ensemble featuring trumpet, bass and drums. At 6:30 p.m. we host a Madison favorite, the Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Band, playing music from the golden age of Latin jazz.

As always, admission is free and all are welcome! Purchase food from Eat at Joe's or Sazon Puerto Rican Fusion food carts. Attendees may also bring their own food and chairs, but volunteers will put some additional seating out as well. Weather moves the music inside.