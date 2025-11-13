× Expand Pete Olsen The six members of Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band. Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band: (left to right): Arno Gonzalez, Dave Stoler, Anders Svanoe, TC, Henry Boehm, Louka Patenaude.

media release: Join friends and neighbors at a Lights Up for Palestine Vigil followed by Jazz at the Cardinal Bar with Tony Castañeda's Latin Jazz Band.

Lights Up Vigil 3:30-5:30, corner of S. Blair and Williamson Streets, Madison

Tony Castañeda's Latin Jazz Band at the Cardinal Bar, 5:30-7:30 418 E Wilson Street, Madison

This benefit performance for Gaza aid is free and open to the public. Donations will be collected for Middle East Children's Alliance, and the event will include an opportunity to support this year's olive harvest in Palestine by sponsoring an olive tree in the Madison-Masafer Yatta Olive Grove in the West Bank. Olive oil, olive oil soap, Palestinian embroidery and kuffiyas available for sale.

Co-sponsored by Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, Jewish Voice for Peace-Madison, Madison Mennonite Action, Madison World Beyond War and Veterans for Peace Chapter 25 and Democratic Socialists of America, Madison Chapter.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1161533485878088/