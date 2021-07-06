Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: 2021 Summer Concert Series
June 15 - August 17, Tuesdays, 7-8 or 8:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison's most delightful outdoor venues.
$10/person; kids 5 & under are free and do not need a ticket
The TCLJB was formed in 1998 when the band landed a weekly Sunday night residency at the legendary Cardinal Bar. The residency lasted 13 years and the band has garnered Madison's Best awards for Latin Jazz from Madison Magazine and Madison's Favorite Latin Jazz Band from the Isthmus for over 15 years. The band pays tribute to the legends of latin jazz but also incorporates original latin jazz arrangements. The band includes Madison's finest musicians: Dave Stoler on Keyboards, Anders Svanoe on baritone sax, Louka Patenaude on guitar, Henry Boehm on bass, Arno Gonzalez on timbales, Tom Mattioli on vibes and of course Tony Castañeda on congas/bongos and all manner of percussion. This is the band's first official performance in 14 months!
Concerts will feel a bit different this year with a limited capacity and social distancing. Here are some of the changes you will see:
- Each concert has a limit of 200 people allowed on the Great Lawn and 30 people on the rooftop terrace. Face masks are optional. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets (including rooftop tickets).
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is a ticket cost for each summer concert in order to support local musicians and Olbrich Gardens.Ticket barcodes can be scanned on a phone or paper print out. Because of the limited capacity, tickets should be purchased in advance online or over the phone. If you do not have internet access, please contact Mike Gibson at 608-243-0156 to purchase tickets. A limited number of reduced fee tickets are available. To request a fee waiver, please contact Mike Gibson at mgibson2@cityofmadison.com or 608-243-0156.
- Carry in picnics are allowed. No sharing of food or drinks between different households. Please carry out all trash.