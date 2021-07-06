× Expand Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band

press release: 2021 Summer Concert Series

June 15 - August 17, Tuesdays, 7-8 or 8:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison's most delightful outdoor venues.

$10/person; kids 5 & under are free and do not need a ticket

The TCLJB was formed in 1998 when the band landed a weekly Sunday night residency at the legendary Cardinal Bar. The residency lasted 13 years and the band has garnered Madison's Best awards for Latin Jazz from Madison Magazine and Madison's Favorite Latin Jazz Band from the Isthmus for over 15 years. The band pays tribute to the legends of latin jazz but also incorporates original latin jazz arrangements. The band includes Madison's finest musicians: Dave Stoler on Keyboards, Anders Svanoe on baritone sax, Louka Patenaude on guitar, Henry Boehm on bass, Arno Gonzalez on timbales, Tom Mattioli on vibes and of course Tony Castañeda on congas/bongos and all manner of percussion. This is the band's first official performance in 14 months!

Concerts will feel a bit different this year with a limited capacity and social distancing. Here are some of the changes you will see: