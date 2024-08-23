× Expand Tony Castenada Latin Jazz Band Cathy Sullivan has tapped Tony Castañeda's Latin Jazz Group and other Madison favorites to perform at her jazz series on State Street.

media release: Friday, August 23, is National Cuban Sandwich Day. So why not celebrate? And do we have a great celebration in store for you! The Sandwich Hub will be popping up at 5pm to debut their Cubano Sandwich, which we are totally excited about.

Want more? Ok, how about the The Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band playing Afro / Cuban Jazz in the taproom from 6:30 - 9:00pm! No cover charge!