Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band

to

Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Friday, August 23, is National Cuban Sandwich Day. So why not celebrate? And do we have a great celebration in store for you! The Sandwich Hub will be popping up at 5pm to debut their Cubano Sandwich, which we are totally excited about.

Want more? Ok, how about the The Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band playing Afro / Cuban Jazz in the taproom from 6:30 - 9:00pm! No cover charge!

Info

Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-709-5600
to
Google Calendar - Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band - 2024-08-23 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band - 2024-08-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band - 2024-08-23 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band - 2024-08-23 18:30:00 ical