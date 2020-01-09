Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Sextet, DJ Luis Armacanqui

× Expand Pete Olsen Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band: (left to right): Louka Patenaude, Arno Gonzalez, Dave Stoler, Anders Svanoe, TC, Henry Boehm.

press release: Join us on Thursday, January 9, to enjoy** a night of great music, dancing, delicious food & drink selections, and professional event photography to capture the great times! While our regular hosts Acoplados are in Cuba to spread our unique vibe, we're featuring special guest Tony Castaneda & his Latin Jazz Sextet!

8:30pm Latin Dance class with Luis Armacanqui! Immerse yourself for the first time or refresh your steps learned long ago with Luis and The Capitol Social crew. This week we will feature a Cha Cha Chá dance lesson to compliment the great tunes Tony will have for us!

9:30pm-close Live Latin Jazz Jam with The Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Sextet

DJ sets by Luis Armacanqui

$10 at the door. All ages 18+ welcome! Food served until 11:00pm!

**This is a dance and music event meant to provide safe enjoyment for all patrons. As Latin dance is a partnered dance, it's heavily based on consent from the moment someone asks a partner to dance. Saying "no" is okay, and we expect everyone to respect patrons' wishes whether they accept or decline a dance/conversation at any moment. Any individuals who do not abide by these basic guidelines will be asked to leave. Thank you for your understanding!