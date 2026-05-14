Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band

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The Glen Golf Park 3747 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Join us for an unforgettable evening of live music! 

Wisconsin's premier Latin Jazz Band for over 20 years, Tony Castañeda(external) and his band have been honoring and keeping alive the music of what some call the Golden Age of Latin Jazz.  Winner of 14 Isthmus Madison Favorite Jazz Band annual awards The Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band has opened for legendary latin jazz artists such as Poncho Sanchez, John Santos, Giovanni Hidalgo and John Benitez.

Info

calendar-Glen-Golf-Park-2-cr-Madison-Parks.jpg

courtesy Madison Parks

The Glen Golf Park 3747 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Music
608-266-4711
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