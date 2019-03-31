Tony Catania & Anders Svanoe, Tony Catania & Christopher Mell Duo
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: The last Sunday of every month features some of Madison’s finest jazz musicians and composers exploring and navigating their own original music as part of the Arts+Literature Lab New Music Series, curated by Anders Svanoe. Suggested donation $5.
March 31-Tony Catania/Anders Svanoe duo + Tony Catania and Christopher Mell Duo.
