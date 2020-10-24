Tony Catania, Barry Paul Clark & Devin Drobka

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Jazz on the Patio presented by BlueStem Jazz. Limited capacity. $15 cover charge applied while making a reservation. Reservations required. Reserve here: www.exploretock.com/garverfeedmill

For more info please go here:  http://www.garverfeedmill.com/reopening-response/

rain:  The decision to cancel due to weather will be made by noon and everyone will be notified by 2pm via email and text, money automatically returned.

