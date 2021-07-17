Tony Catania Trio

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Tony Catania Trio focuses on original compositions and complete dedication to improvising as a cohesive and organic unit, resulting in unique and adventurous performances every time. The Trio released their first cd in early 2020, “Tony Catania Trio - Sitting and Staring” and will be releasing their first vinyl record this summer entitled “Fairly Certain”.

Tony Catania - saxophone; Barry Clark-bass; Devin Drobka-drums.

Two shows: 7 & 9 PM $20/show, students half-priced with IDs.

