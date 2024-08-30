media release: Tony Kannen has a style is rooted in the American Music tradition of power lead vocals. Whether a blues shout, rock-n-roll howl or soulful ballad, he effectively delivers a lyric in a crisp authoritative voice and melodious tone. Tony’s close association with this music goes back a lifetime. Growing up in a family of singers helped to nurture a love for telling stories through song. In the 1960’s under the tutelage of older brother rock-n-roll singer/guitarist Ray Kannen he learned harmony and control, and how to use his instrument with emotion, humor and swagger in equal proportions. Come see Tony lead a talented group of Madison-area musicians at the Red Rooster on Friday, August 30.