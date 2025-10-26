media release: Join WYSO’s Music Makers program for a special afternoon with guitarist, singer-songwriter, and educator Tony Memmel. Known for his engaging storytelling and audience connection, Tony blends acoustic guitar, vocals, and original songs in a performance that’s equal parts concert and conversation.

This family-friendly event celebrates the spirit of Music Makers — access, creativity, and community — inviting audiences of all ages to listen, sing along, and be inspired. Whether you’re a longtime WYSO supporter or brand-new to the Center, this is a perfect way to spend a fall Sunday together.

Admission: Free and open to the public

Doors: Open at 2:30 PM; general seating. Registration is encouraged.