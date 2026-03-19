media release: Direct from New York, the world's #1 immersive theater experience, Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding, is coming to Madison in September! The show will be at the Atwood Music Hall for 7 performances, September 9-13. Tickets go on-sale March 20 at 10am, and can be purchased at atwoodmusichall.com, or in person at the Atwood Music Hall box office. Tickets start at $60 and include dinner, a champagne toast, & wedding cake.

Show times are Sept 9-13 with doors at 6pm and show/dinner at 7pm. Plus two matinee shows on Saturday, Sept 12 and Sunday, Sept 13 with doors at 12pm, show/dinner at 1pm.

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding is a festive celebration in which the audience doesn’t just watch a show but participates directly in the fun. Join Tony and Tina, along with their colorful and madcap Italian-American families, as they tie the knot; then take your seat for the wildest, wackiest wedding reception you’ll ever experience. You can kiss the bride, dance with the groom, and make friends with the family. Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding is an experience like no other.

The hilarious Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding is the longest running Off-Broadway comedy in history. Since opening February 14th, 1988 in New York City, this unique theatrical experience has won over the hearts of thousands of people, in over 100 cities worldwide, including Japan, Australia and throughout Europe.

From the first toast to the last slice of cake, critics agree! You’ll want to RSVP today for Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding.

“It’s a wedding to remember!” – New York Post

“It’s a hit!” – People Magazine

“Get yourself invited!” – WABC-TV

“One of the most successful and imaginative hits in history.” – New York Daily News

To learn more, visit tonylovestina.com

Each Ticket includes an Italian Buffet dinner provided by Fabiola’s Spaghetti House. Drinks are sold separately.

VIP Family Photo Seating: $90ADV / $95DOS (includes early entry, Floor Seats, and a Family Photo with the Cast)

Floor Seating: $75ADV / $80DOS

Balcony Seating: $60ADV / $65DOS