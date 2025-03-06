Tony Robinson Jr. 10 Year Memorial

media release: Please join us to honor and celebrate Tony Terrell Robinson Jr's life and legacy.

4-8pm- SOCIAL JUSTICE CENTER: Photographs by LESLIE AMSTERDAM

4-6pm CAFE CODA: ON STAGE FOR TONY. LATURE CARTER, MC, host and poet with CHAOS NEW MONEY and guests. Invitation to come perform (sign up!)

4-8pm AUBERGINE: TIM TYNAN-"19, The Tony Robinson Shooting: a Case of Deadly Bias: Beloit Film Festival Documentary winner.

6:15p-7pm CANDLE LIGHT VIGIL- 1125 Williamson St

7-9pm DANK CBD: Open Mic hosted by LATURE CARTER. Continuation of show with rappers, spoken word artist, friends who want to remember his life, community people who want to speak about how his death has changed them.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1818319435599207/