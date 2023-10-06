Tony Rocker Campaign Kickoff

press release: Get ready to groove to the rhythm of rock and roll while supporting an incredible cause! Date: Friday October 6, 4:30pm - 7:30pm, BLW Center, 1917 Lake Point Drive, Madison

This in-person event promises to be a night filled with fantastic music, enjoyable activities, and a strong sense of community. Here's what you can expect:

Live Music: Tony Rocker will take the stage to deliver an unforgettable musical experience that will have you dancing all night long.

Food Trucks: Satisfy your taste buds with delicious treats from local food trucks. Indulge in a variety of culinary delights that will please every palate.

Games for Kids: Bring your little ones along, as we have a range of fun games and activities to keep them entertained throughout the evening.

BYOC (Bring Your Own Chairs) and Blankets: To ensure your comfort, please remember to bring your own chairs and cozy blankets to sit on while you enjoy the live entertainment and activities.

Mark your calendars, and we'll see you there for a night of music, food, and fun, all for a great cause! Don't miss out on this exciting event, and let's rock and roll for change!