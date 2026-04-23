media release:

One woman’s heartbreaking and hilarious journey to acquire a tiny little baby, by any means necessary.

“Too Fat for China” follows Phoebe Potts, comic storyteller and professional Jew, as she tries, fails and eventually succeeds to adopt a baby.

After a US adoption goes horribly wrong, Potts finds herself surprised, disgusted and ultimately resigned to the role she plays as a middle-class white lady in the business of adopting babies in the US and internationally. Potts’ tragicomic journey is about looking for more love, more life and more family and will do anything to get it, including having her morals and values fold in on themselves.

After a wave of sold-out performances at Gloucester Stage Company and Greater Boston, Potts made her way to Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, where “Too Fat for China” received stellar reviews for its month-long run.

Part of Overture's Fringe Festival

Experience a weekend of boundary-pushing performances and creative energy from around the globe, inspired by Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival – Friday, January 8-10, 2027 at Overture Center.