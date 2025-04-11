media release: Rotate Theatre Company, Fat Theatre Project, and the Women's and Gender Studies Consortium present:

Too Fat To Run

A new solo show by Eileen Tull

Friday, April 11, 2025, 7:30pm

Pyle Center, 702 Langdon St, Madison, WI

Entry is free and open to the public. Reservations are recommended.

www.rotatetheatre.org

"Three weeks before the Chicago Marathon, Eileen Tull gets a 'concerned' email from a 'concerned' acquaintance who is very 'concerned' that she, fat as she is, plans on running the marathon. 'What are you trying to prove?' they ask."

Rotate Theatre Company, Fat Theatre Project, and the Women's and Gender Studies Consortium present the Wisconsin premiere of Too Fat To Run on Friday, April 11 at the Pyle Center in Madison, WI. In this funny, thought-provoking 60 minute show, Eileen Tull brings the audience along her marathon journey, skillfully weaving stories touching on sizeism, accessibility, body image, disordered eating, sobriety, self doubt, self advocacy, and self love.

The performance is followed by a Q&A with Tull who wrote this entertaining play based on her own experiences. Tull, a Chicago-based actor, educator, and comedian, was recently featured in American Theatre for her work with Fat Theatre Project and is currently touring Too Fat To Run around the country. This performance is co-sponsored by Interdisciplinary Theatre Studies, Division of the Arts, and the Office of the Gender and Women's Studies Librarian.

ACCESSIBILITY

This event is hosted by the 2025 WGSC Conference which offers an Access Information Page.

Please contact RotateTheatre@gmail.com or 608-515-8912 with any questions regarding access or accommodations.

Note: Too Fat To Run is designed for adult audiences. Supervised children are welcome if comfortable with mature themes, humor, and language.

ABOUT ROTATE THEATRE COMPANY

Rotate Theatre Company brings people together to create and celebrate new and alternative plays, musicals, and other performing arts featuring varied underrepresented perspectives. By engaging audiences in laughter and discussion, embracing practices that enrich the lives of collaborative artists, and incorporating multidirectional learning, Rotate Theatre Company contributes to larger webs of strategies that build more just futures for professional artists and the general public.