Too Late to Die Young

press release: Chile, summer of 1990. As their country returns to democracy, a small group of bohemian families head to the foothills of the Andes to start a new rural community. As the group prepares for a massive New Year’s party, 16 year-old Sofia feels estranged from their makeshift utopia, and yearns to escape, preferably in the arms of of the slightly older Ignacio. Using an elliptical storytelling style, large familial cast, and vivid atmosphere that together recall Lucretia Martel’s La Cienaga, Dominga Sotomayor immerses us in the headspace of a young girl at a very particular time and place. Winner, Best Director, 2018 Locarno Film Festival. “Mezmerizing. A stunning tale of growing up in small moments” (Indiewire). In Spanish with English subtitles.

MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. Curated by Mike King, Spotlight Cinema is held on Wednesday evenings throughout the fall; visit mmoca.org for the full schedule and program details. Admission is free for MMoCA members/$7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. The series is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.