Too Sick Charlie

Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Free.

media release: Too Sick Charlie is a one-man band roots revival, channeling the raw spirit of folk blues with a cigar box guitar, a stomp, harp, and a voice steeped in soul. Blending grit, groove, and heart, he brings handmade authenticity to modern roots music-proof that the blues is alive, well, and still raising a little hell.

608-836-7100
