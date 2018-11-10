press release: November 10, 2018; 9am-11am, Plant Sciences, 1575 Linden Drive Rm. 247

Learn the basics and best practices for year-end care of garden tools with expert Thomas Parslow. Tool sharpening, conditioning, and simple repairs will be covered in this hands-on workshop. Practice on a few tools from the Garden and bring a tool or two from home to sharpen!

$15 ($10 Members)