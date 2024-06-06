× Expand thetooles.wixsite.com/bandotooles The Tooles on stage. The Tooles

media release: Built from the wreckage of several other bands, The Tooles have created their own fiery brand of Irish pub music. Combining traditional tunes with powerful originals and a few favorite pub songs, Amy, Peter, and Kurt bring together influences from Dublin to Nashville, with a bit of Midwestern grit thrown in. The Tooles are a three-piece band based out of Madison, Wisconsin. Amy on fiddle. Peter on bass. Kurt thumping on bodhran and guitar—but not at the same time. Everybody sings. Loudly. No cover.