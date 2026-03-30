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Top 10 HR Solutions for Small to Mid-Size Businesses

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media release: Navigating HR as a small to mid-size business can be challenging — but it doesn’t have to be. Join us for an insightful virtual Lunch & Learn where we’ll break down the top 10 HR solutions to help your business stay compliant, support your team, and operate more efficiently.

Speaker: David Bailey, Community Living Alliance

David Bailey brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience to help businesses like yours tackle today’s most pressing HR challenges.

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Careers & Business
608-729-7342
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