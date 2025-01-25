Top of the World

media release: Sit back and enjoy as Debbie and her Carpenters Tribute Band take you on a nostalgic journey through the Carpenters’ greatest hits while sharing some of the backstories behind the music. Who can forget the incomparable music of the Carpenters? Remember songs like “Close to You”, “We’ve Only Just Begun”, “Rainy Days and Mondays”, and “Yesterday Once More”, just to name a few. The popular brother/sister duo of the ’70s and early ’80s gave us some of the most unforgettable ballads and melodic pop songs of all time.

Adults $45

Students $10