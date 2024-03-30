× Expand courtesy Top Shelf Top Shelf is vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer and vocalist/percussionist Alan Maslowski.

media release: Top Shelf is pleased to debut at Avantis! If you like Italian food and a friendly neighborhood atmosphere, this is the place to check out. Top Shelf has been hailed as Madison's most versatile duo. With a unique format that enables them to perform band-oriented material, they offer a wide selection of covers from yacht rock to classic rock and pop to plus a touch of country, jazz and blues. Music from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Supertramp, Steely Dan, Carole King, Kacey Musgraves, The Beatles, Patsy Cline, and LOTS more.