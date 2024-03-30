Top Shelf

Avantis Italian Restaurant, Verona 119 S Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Top Shelf is pleased to debut at Avantis! If you like Italian food and a friendly neighborhood atmosphere, this is the place to check out. Top Shelf  has been hailed as Madison's most versatile duo. With a unique format that enables them to perform band-oriented material, they offer a wide selection of covers from yacht rock to classic rock and pop to plus a touch of country, jazz and blues. Music from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Supertramp, Steely Dan, Carole King, Kacey Musgraves, The Beatles, Patsy Cline, and LOTS more.

Info

Avantis Italian Restaurant, Verona 119 S Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Music
608-848-3315
Google Calendar - Top Shelf - 2024-03-30 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Top Shelf - 2024-03-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Top Shelf - 2024-03-30 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Top Shelf - 2024-03-30 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Top Shelf - 2024-05-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Top Shelf - 2024-05-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Top Shelf - 2024-05-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Top Shelf - 2024-05-30 18:00:00 ical