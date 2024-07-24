× Expand courtesy Top Shelf Top Shelf is vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer and vocalist/percussionist Alan Maslowski.

media release: Hailed as Madison's most versatile duo and noted for "feel to kill," Top Shelf creates a full band sound with their unique format, WITHOUT backing tracks or loopers. Award-winning full-time career musicians Tracy Jane Comer (keys, guitar, vocals) and Alan M. (drums and vocals) perform great tunes from many eras through today...fabulous arrangements of classic rock/pop, jazzy rock/yacht rock, a little country, blues, and beyond. You'll hear music from these groups and MUCH more: Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Carole King, Steely Dan, Little River Band, Supertramp, Paul Simon, Michael McDonald, Kacey Musgraves, Ambrosia, Styx, Paul McCartney, Patsy Cline, plus songs from the American songbook, and maybe even a few originals. See https://www.topshelfmadison. com for more.