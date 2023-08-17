media release: Special event for Hope House of South Central Wisconsin, raising funds for their shelter and their work with domestic violence and sexual assault and trafficking victims in Sauk, Columbia, Adams, Marquette, and Juneau counties. Top Shelf has been called "Madison's most versatile duo." Tracy Jane Comer (keys, guitar, vocals) and Alan M. (percussion, vocals) perform music from many decades and styles, with a "heavy pour" of great radio hits from the '70s/'80s and '90s...everything from classic rock to classic country plus a touch of blues and jazz. Expect surprises!