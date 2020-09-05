Top Shelf

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Cider Farm Tasting Room's open-air greenhouse is a great place for enjoying live music! Top Shelf performs favorites from all eras with a healthy "pour" of great tunes from the '70s and '80s, served up in tasty and classy arrangements from award-winning musicians Tracy Jane Comer (keys, guitars, vocals) and Alan M. (percussion/drums and vocals). Expect the unexpected! See www.topshelfmadison.com for details. No cover.

