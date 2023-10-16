Top Shelf

DeForest Area Community & Senior Center 505 N. Main St., De Forest, Wisconsin 52532

media release: Top Shelf has been entertaining in senior communities for several years and has built a great repertoire of tunes known and loved by those audiences, drawing from many genres. For Oktoberfest week you might just hear a polka or two as well! Tracy and Alan trade lead vocals; Tracy plays guitar and keyboard while Alan adds percussion and a sprinkling of "groaner" jokes while emceeing the show. For more about this duo, see https://www.topshelfmadison.com

Info

Seniors
Music
608-846-9469
