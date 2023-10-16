× Expand courtesy Top Shelf Top Shelf is vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer and vocalist/percussionist Alan Maslowski.

media release: Top Shelf has been entertaining in senior communities for several years and has built a great repertoire of tunes known and loved by those audiences, drawing from many genres. For Oktoberfest week you might just hear a polka or two as well! Tracy and Alan trade lead vocals; Tracy plays guitar and keyboard while Alan adds percussion and a sprinkling of "groaner" jokes while emceeing the show. For more about this duo, see https://www.topshelfmadison. com