East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: T Beautiful lakeside setting! Top Shelf has been hailed as Madison's most versatile duo! Award winning musicians Tracy Jane Comer (keys, guitars, vocals) and Alan Maslowski (drum/percussion hybrid setup, vocals) formed this unique act in 2017. This two-person band plays rock, pop, and country from many decades with a generous “pour” of '70s & '80s...plus a touch of jazz, blues, and standards. They are known for magically bringing songs to life within a small format, WITHOUT use of backing tracks or loopers. Great songs, played well, with selections chosen for the audience at hand. Expect surprises! More at www.topshelfmadison.com

