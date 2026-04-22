Top Shelf

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Fairway Lounge, Fitchburg 2949 Triverton Park Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Top Shelf has been hailed as Madison's most versatile duo, known for magically bringing songs to life within a small format (WITHOUT backing tracks or loopers). Award winning musicians Tracy Jane Comer (keys, guitars, vocals) and Alan Maslowski (drums, vocals) play rock, pop, and country from many decades...plus a touch of jazz, blues, and standards.  Selections chosen for the audience at hand. Expect surprises! More at www.topshelfmadison.com

(Outdoors, weather permitting.)

Info

Fairway Lounge, Fitchburg 2949 Triverton Park Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Music
608-230-5332
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