× Expand courtesy Top Shelf Top Shelf is Alan Maslowski and Tracy Jane Comer.

media release: Top Shelf has been hailed as Madison's most versatile duo, known for magically bringing songs to life within a small format (WITHOUT backing tracks or loopers). Award winning musicians Tracy Jane Comer (keys, guitars, vocals) and Alan Maslowski (drums, vocals) play rock, pop, and country from many decades...plus a touch of jazz, blues, and standards. Selections chosen for the audience at hand. Expect surprises! More at www.topshelfmadison.com

(Outdoors, weather permitting.)