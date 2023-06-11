× Expand courtesy Top Shelf Top Shelf is vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer and vocalist/percussionist Alan Maslowski.

media release: Top Shelf has been called "Madison's most versatile duo." These award winning musicians offer a wide variety of tunes you'll know and love, from classic rock to classic country and everything in between. https://www.topshelfmadison. com

New location! Hop Garden Brewing & Tap Room is now pouring craft beer and more in Evansville. Music is held outdoors in the beer garden (or indoors if rain).