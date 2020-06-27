Top Shelf

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Top Shelf performs favorites from all eras, with a healthy "pour" of  great tunes from the '70s and '80s, served up in tasty and classy arrangements from award-winning musicians Tracy Jane Comer (keys, guitars, vocals) and Alan M. (percussion/drums and vocals). Expect the unexpected!  See www.topshelfmadison.com for details. No cover.

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
