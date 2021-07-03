Top Shelf

to

Mariner's Inn 5339 Lighthouse Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Top Shelf duo will offer up tasty tunes from many decades and styles, with a "healthy pour" of great '70s and '80s favorites not often performed by local acts...music from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Steely Dan, Little River Band, Carole King, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Queen, and much more. May be either moved indoors or canceled if there is inclement weather; check back on day of show. Free.

Info

Mariner's Inn 5339 Lighthouse Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-246-3120
to
Google Calendar - Top Shelf - 2021-07-03 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Top Shelf - 2021-07-03 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Top Shelf - 2021-07-03 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Top Shelf - 2021-07-03 18:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Top Shelf - 2021-07-24 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Top Shelf - 2021-07-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Top Shelf - 2021-07-24 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Top Shelf - 2021-07-24 18:30:00 ical