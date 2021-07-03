× Expand Alan Maslowski and Tracy Jane Comer.

media release: Top Shelf duo will offer up tasty tunes from many decades and styles, with a "healthy pour" of great '70s and '80s favorites not often performed by local acts...music from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Steely Dan, Little River Band, Carole King, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Queen, and much more. May be either moved indoors or canceled if there is inclement weather; check back on day of show. Free.