× Expand courtesy Top Shelf Top Shelf is vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer and vocalist/percussionist Alan Maslowski.

press release: Top Shelf debuts for the Music on Main series! Top Shelf performs a lively mix of tunes from all eras and styles, with a "healthy pour" of great tunes from the '70s and '80s. Expect surprises! Sponsored by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce (and member businesses), held every other Friday starting starting June 10 until August 19. Free show. See www.topshelfmadison.com for more.